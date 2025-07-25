Fake Female Customs Officer Arraigned After Obtaining N34m From Victims

A 59-year-old woman, Rakiyat Musa, was on Thursday arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court sitting at Tinubu, Lagos Island, for allegedly impersonating a Nigerian Customs officer and obtaining over N34, 116,000, under pretence.

Musa, who appeared before Magistrate B. I. Amos, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, stealing, impersonation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

During the arraignment, the prosecutor, Inspector Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant, alongside others still at large, conspired to defraud unsuspecting victims between April and July 2025.

“The defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N13,480,000 from one Mr. Damilare Sodiq, the President of Power House Cooperative, Kosofe, Lagos, under the guise of supplying bags of rice and groundnut oil,” Osuji stated.

He further told the court that Musa also obtained N5,350,000 from Mr. Chukwudi Joshua; N2,600,000 from Mr. Mathew Nworie, and N2,686,000 from Mr. Okereke Johnson using the same false representation.

“She posed as a Nigerian Customs officer and presented an identity card to her victims to convince them of her status,” the prosecutor added. “She knew all along that her claims were false.”

Osuji alleged that Musa also stole an additional N10m, from the complainants.

The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 411, 314, 287, and 380(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

When the charges were read to her, Musa pleaded not guilty.

Following her plea, Magistrate Amos granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2.5m, with two sureties in like sum.

“The sureties must be resident in Lagos State, gainfully employed, and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government. Their addresses must also be verified,” Magistrate Amos ruled.

She further ordered the defendant to deposit N500,000 as part of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till August 11, 2025, for mention.



