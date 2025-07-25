Alleged N4bn Fraud: Court Fixes Nov 25 For Ex Gov Obiano’s Trial

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, July 24, 2025 fixed November 25, 2025 for the trial of former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Obiano on a nine- count charge bordering on money laundering, diversion of funds, stealing and corruption to the tune of N4billion.

Obiano’s trial is starting afresh under Justice Umar, who was assigned the case on May 8, 2025 by the Chief Judge of Federal High Court, FHC, Justice John Tsoho.

The former trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, had fixed May 26, 2025 for continuation of the trial before the reassignment. Justice Umar, who was transferred from Enugu Judicial Division of the Federal High Court could not sit on the date of adjournment and the case was adjourned for Thursday, July 24, 2025 for mention.

At today’s proceedings, Justice Umar, rose after taking three judgments and a number of other cases and adjourned the Obiano matter till November 25, 2025 for commencement of trial.

Before the reassignment of the case, prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN had presented five witnesses, comprising three bankers and two bureau de change operators in evidence against Obiano before Justice Ekwo.

The Third Prosecution Witness, PW3, Mr Ugochukwu Otubelu, a banker, who managed Obiano’s security vote account admitted that funds from the security votes’ account went into accounts of six private companies.

The Fifth Prosecution Witness , PW5, Ayuba Tanko, a bureau de change operator had on November 13, 2024, disclosed that between April and December 2017, a total sum of N416 million was paid in tranches by a proxy of the former governor into his company’s account in exchange of $1.137 million equivalent.

Obiano was Anambra governor between March 2014 and March 2022