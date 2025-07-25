Economic Policies Of Tinubu Is In The Best Interests Of Nigerians..Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that different policy decisions being made by President Tinubu are all in the best interest of Nigerians.

Shettima said this while hosting executives of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy, the realignment of the multiple exchange rate system, and ongoing tax reforms are all in the best interest of Nigerians. Recollecting how it was for the President to remove the fuel subsidy, Shettima said

“While the fuel subsidy had been an albatross around the neck of successive administrations, he had the courage and conviction to remove it.

The oil cabal fought back, but he refused to budge. 

He stood his ground because he acted in the best interest of Nigerians,” he added.

