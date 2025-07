The Senate yesterday adjourned plenary till Tuesday, September 23.

The resolution followed its adoption of a motion by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said senators will the break to conduct oversight.

He said upon resumption, each committee would submit a report on its oversight activities to the Red Chamber.

Akpabio said APC senators would attend the National Executive Committee meeting of the party at the Villa at 2 pm