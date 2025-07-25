ADC Is A " Coalition Of Confusion "...Tinubu

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, took a swipe at the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress, ADC, describing it as a “coalition of confusion.”

Speaking at the 14th meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, where Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda emerged as the party’s new national chairman, Tinubu said it is not a bad idea to abandon a sinking ship.

Specifically, Tinubu said: “It’s not a bad idea to abandon a sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion.”

The ADC has recently gained support from top opposition figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

The president’s taunt elicited immediate response from the opposition. Those who criticized him include the ADC, Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, and Mr. Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال