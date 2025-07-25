ADC Is A " Coalition Of Confusion "...Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, took a swipe at the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress, ADC, describing it as a “coalition of confusion.”

Speaking at the 14th meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, where Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda emerged as the party’s new national chairman, Tinubu said it is not a bad idea to abandon a sinking ship.

Specifically, Tinubu said: “It’s not a bad idea to abandon a sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion.”

The ADC has recently gained support from top opposition figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

The president’s taunt elicited immediate response from the opposition. Those who criticized him include the ADC, Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, and Mr. Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.