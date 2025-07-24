LPPC Approves 57 Lawyers For Elevation To SAN Rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, which is under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has approved the elevation of 57 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The body took the decision at its 169th Plenary Session that held in Abuja on Thursday.

The rank of SAN is conferred on senior legal practitioners deemed to have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

According to a statement that was signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary of the LPPC, Mr. Kabir Akanbi, the Committee had during the session, also considered three petitions submitted against some of those that applied for the rank.

“Upon thorough review, each petition was found to be lacking in merit and was accordingly dismissed.

“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of

Nigeria, BOSAN, all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-ln Induction Programme.

“Participation in this programme is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the rank of SAN.

“Furthermore, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’

Privileges Guidelines and the provisions of Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023, all shortlisted conferees must refrain from publishing and discourage the publication of advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules as expressly stated,” the statement added.

The 57 successful applicants will be sworn-in on September 29.



