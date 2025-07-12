What Media Personality Peace Hyde Said At UBA Business Series For Young Enterpreneurs

It was an honour to join the illustrious panel at the UBA Group #UBABusinessSeries in Lagos, Nigeria. I got the chance to share my journey as a media entrepreneur with a room of some young professionals who are at the beginning of their own journey into the creative industry and business world.

I get a lot of messages asking for my best advice for those looking to become successful in the creative industry. I think it’s important to understand firstly that while the growing wave of social media stars goes by many names (creators, influencers, podcasters, and vloggers), the most accurate handle for this powerful group of new media masters is clear—entrepreneurs.

And the numbers don’t lie. The 50 richest creators across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube earned an estimated $853 million in 2024.

The dollars are going into the hands of creators who are now the new media channels. And what makes them stand out is their authenticity.

Goldman Sachs estimates that there are now 67 million creators worldwide, and they expect the number to explode to around 107 million by 2030.

So there is certainly a lot of room for anyone looking to profit of their creative spark. Just remember to be authentic, be bold and if you are telling the story from an African lense, be loud! That is the only way our stories are going to resonate globally.

Thank you United Bank For Africa (UBA) the remarkable opportunity.🙏🏾