Court Orders Woman To Pay Nigerian Man £25,000 Over Alleged Rape

A woman who had a one-night-stand with a businessman she met in a nightclub has been ordered to pay him £25,000 after she launched a horrific campaign of harassment and falsely accused him of raping her.

Cynthia Chia was ordered to pay the five-figure sum to energy trader Idowu Ogunkanmi, 44, for both harassment and libel.

The court heard how Mr Ogunkanmi, who lives in Dubai but travels regularly for work, met Ms Chia in a London nightclub in 2015, through a friend named Prisca Okoye, but within months she began a sustained, relentless and vindictive campaign of harassment that lasted almost nine years.

Mr Ogunkanmi has been awarded £25,000 in damages after the High Court judge ruled he had faced years of harassment and malicious intent.

Speaking to DailyMail, Ogunkanmi, a father-of-three, said: "When I met her she seemed perfectly normal. For someone to be that persistent for so long on a lie, I pray for her.

There's definitely something wrong with her, I don't know what it is.

"I met this person for less than 12 hours, that was it... to me that's been the scariest part."

Mr Ogunkanmi says he was left traumatised and shocked by the allegations, explaining: "I think she is a very hateful and troublesome person and she lied for so many years about something like that, reposting the same thing.

"There were so many accusations: rape, stealing her kids, conniving with the Met Police, getting her pregnant. It was all just baseless accusations. The accusations were beyond belief. I only ever met her once in my life.

"She probably thought I had a lot of money and was looking to extort me. Because I refused to be extorted, she started this hateful Instagram campaign on me and her friend.

"It's unbelievable that anyone could come up with these kind of things."

Mr Ogunkami says he is relieved by the legal victory but believes he should have been awarded more "as it does not fully account for the depth of damage to my reputation and...