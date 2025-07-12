Former President Buhari Discharged From London Hospital

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been discharged from a London hospital and now recuperating at his London home, a source confirmed on Saturday.

According to the source, the news of the former Nigerian leader's discharge from the hospital has brought relief to his family, friends, and well-wishers.

"With hearts full of gratitude, family, friends and well wishers share the beautiful news that former President Muhammadu Buhari has been discharged from the hospital. Alhamdulillah! May the Almighty continue to strengthen him and may his healing be complete and everlasting."

Buhari's hospitalization had sparked widespread speculation and concern about his health, with some reports suggesting he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in London.

However, his former media aide, Garba Shehu had clarified that the situation wasn't as severe as initially reported.