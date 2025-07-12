Indian Tennis Star Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Her Father Over Instagram Reels

Murdered tennis player Radhika Yadav cremated, father says he was taunted for living off her income

Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Was Cooking Breakfast When Father Shot Her

In a shocking incident from Gurugram, India, Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player and academy owner, was fatally shot by her father on Thursday, July 10, 2025

The crime occurred at their residence in Sushant Lok Phase 2, around 10 a.m., when her father, Deepak Yadav, allegedly fired five shots, three of which struck Radhika, resulting in her death.

Dispute Over Social Media Habits

According to preliminary police investigations, the motive behind the murder was the father’s anger over his daughter’s intense engagement with creating Instagram reels, which he reportedly saw as a distraction and disgrace.

The police revealed that they were alerted when a call came in, reporting that a woman with gunshot wounds had been brought in dead to the hospital. Officers subsequently visited the family’s home, where initial evidence confirmed that Radhika was killed by her own father.

The accused has been arrested and confessed during interrogation, while the formal complaint was filed by his brother.

Deepak Yadav confessed he shot Radhika because he was often mocked for living off her income, police sources said. Police also issued a statement claiming the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between father and daughter.

"Her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said.

Promising Tennis Career Cut Short

Radhika Yadav was not only a passionate athlete but also a rising star in Indian tennis. She owned and operated a tennis academy and was reportedly ranked 113th in the ITF doubles ranking, according to unverified reports.

Her sudden death has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow across sports and social media circles in India, raising concerns about generational conflicts and the toxic perception of social media among conservative families.