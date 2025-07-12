Akpabio Charges Akwa Ibom APC On Unity, Endorses Tinubu , Eno For Second Term

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, GCON has urged the entire structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State to remain united and support President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno in building a united and prosperous nation.

Akpabio made the call on Friday while addressing a stakeholders' meeting of the APC consisting of the ward, chapter and State Executives in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. It was the first APC stakeholders meeting after the movement of Governor Eno to the APC.

The Senate President congratulated Eno on his recent movement into the APC, describing the Governor as a man of peace, and a unifier. He said his vision for a politically united Akwa Ibom had been fulfilled with the historic movement of Governor Eno.

The Senate President praised Governor Eno’s inclusive leadership style and his swift alignment with the APC’s vision, describing him as “a unifying force” with a development-driven approach that reflects the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

According to Senator Akpabio, "Akwa Ibom is one. This Governor is a unifier and we should shun divisive tendencies and support him to bring development to our dear state. When I moved to the APC in 2018, my intention was to link our state to the national power grid and I'm happy, that vision has become a reality with the leadership of Pastor Umo Eno in the state."

The high point of the meeting was Akpabio's formal declaration of Governor Eno as the political leader of APC in Akwa Ibom State and the symbolic handing of the broom, the symbol of the party, to him.

Speaking thereafter, Akpabio noted that the pervading atmosphere of unity in Akwa Ibom would make the entire state to massively support President Tinubu to continue with his audacious reforms that would guarantee a stable economic prosperity and invaluable growth for the nation.

In a voice vote proposed by the President of the Senate the stakeholders unanimously adopted President Tinubu and Pastor Eno for a second term in their respective offices.

On his part, Governor Eno said he had not hidden his admiration for President Tinubu and assured that his movement into the APC would advance the course of development in the state and enable him to work for the successful re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

He expressed satisfaction with the representation of Senator Akpabio and said the state would support his return to the Senate and another term as the President of the Senate.



