Anglican Church Bans Politicians From Pulpit Following Wike’s Thanksgiving Rants

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has issued a directive banning politicians and government officials from speaking on its podiums during worship services.

The decision comes just a week after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike held a high-profile thanksgiving at St James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, where he used the opportunity to take swipes at his political rivals.

In a memo signed by the Primate, Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba, and announced during the Episcopal Consultation in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu, the Church emphasized its commitment to maintaining political neutrality and safeguarding its spiritual integrity.

The leadership cited rising concerns over the politicisation of religious gatherings, warning that such trends could compromise the Church’s values and divine mission.

Additionally, Church leaders have been barred from openly praising or glorifying political figures in ways that may tarnish the Church’s image. The directive stressed that politicians and public officials must be clearly informed that the Church is not a platform for partisan rhetoric or political promotion.

"Church leaders and officiants must refrain from making statements or behaving in ways that could be construed as politically aligned or sectional," the memo added.

The Church further stressed that no guest should be allowed to speak from the lectern, which has been set aside for the reading of God's Word. However, it clarified that politicians and government officials are still welcome to attend services and Church proarammes.

"The Church remains committed, under God, to being the light of the world and the salt of the earth," the memo read, referencing Matthew 5:13-14.