VP Kashim Shettima Pencil Down Lovely Note To Wife On Her Birthday

This was the emotional love comment pencilled down by Vice President Kashim Shettima to his wife on her birthday

"On this special day, I celebrate you, the woman who steadies me when I stagger, the love that has weathered every storm. You have been my calm in chaos, my anchor in the tide, my miracle in motion. Through time and through distance, you have stood as my balance and my blessing.

Happy birthday, my dearest wife. I would choose you in this life and in every life to come. Still, always, and forever. ❤️

Vice President Kashim Shettima