Present Evidence Of N4bn Collections From NDDC ..Amaechi’s Wife Challenge Wike

The wife of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, Judith Amaechi, has denied allegations that she received N4bn monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission as alleged by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking through her media aide, Dr Dike Bekwele, in a statement on Tuesday, Mrs Amaechi challenged Wike to make public his version of the forensic audit report on the NDDC, where either she or her non-governmental organisation, Empowerment Support Initiative, was indicted.

Wike, in an interview on Channels Television, had alleged that Mrs Amaechi was receiving N4bn monthly from the interventionist agency through her NGO.

During the interview, the FCT minister asked President Bola Tinubu to publish the forensic audit report of the NDDC, adding that if his claim was not there, he would resign as minister.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mrs Amaechi described Wike’s claim as not only false but also wild and unfounded.

The statement challenged Wike to make public his version of the forensic audit report.

“We therefore challenge Mr Wike to make public his version of the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission, where Dame Judith Amaechi or the ESI were indicted.

“In the likely event that Wike fails to provide such report, then we challenge Mr Wike to actuate his boast and make bold to tender his resignation as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, forthwith with an unreserved apology to the nation,” the statement read.

It asked Wike to await his prayers answered on the unpublished NDDC forensic audit report rather than to engage and indulge in a media trial on a live national telecast.

“Our attention has been drawn to a live television interview wherein a wild and unfounded allegation of corruption was made against Dame Judith Amaechi and the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“In one of his rather cyclic, hysteric, poor and recurring live television outings, Nyesom Wike, in his habitual manner, accused Dame Amaechi and the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) of receiving N4bn monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC; a report that has jostled well meaning Nigerians and has elicited calls and inquiry about the veracity of this story.

“We would have ignored the minister’s ranting as it is a mere blackmail intended to undermine the reputation and integrity of Her Excellency and the ESI.

“It is, however, imperative to state the obvious in the interest of right-thinking Nigerian citizens,” the statement read.

It added that Wike made the allegations without any iota of decency, and with disregard to the precision of facts, but rather to a mere vainglory in a bid to score cheap political goals.

“For the records, and in debunking these falsehoods, we wish to dismiss the allegations as untrue and categorically state the following:

“There is absolutely no iota of veracity in the allegation made by Mr Wike against Dame Amaechi and the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI).

“Dame Amaechi did not and has never received N4bn from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“The Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) was duly incorporated in 2011 as a non-governmental organisation with the Corporate Affairs Commission, and it has secured partnerships and collaborations with a memorandum of understanding with development partners, including the interventionist agency, the NDDC.”

It said the partnership between the ESI and NDDC was reciprocal, to jointly fund human capacity programmes and training for the teeming youth and women.

“This partnership has been successfully executed since its commencement to the satisfaction of both the ESI and the NDDC, with numerous youths and women within the Niger Delta region benefitting from the scheme for self-reliance and sustainability.

“Quite contrary to the falsehood concocted and diffused by Mr Nyesom Wike, the counterpart funding between the ESI and the NDDC is in public glare for scrutiny.

“It will be preposterous for Wike to allege that the Empowerment Support Initiative or Dame Judith Amaechi was indicted in the NDDC forensic audit report, which has not been published to the Nigerian public.

“It is both absurd, baseless, and a mere figment of Mr Wike’s imagination,” it said.

The statement advised Wike to stop bringing the country’s image to disrepute.

“His uncouth and uncultured attitude is capable of undermining and under-marketing the nation’s effort at attracting foreign investors,” it added.



