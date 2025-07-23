Army , DSS Rescue Father Alphonsus Afina Kidnapped By Boko Haram In Borno

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army have successfully rescued a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Alphonsus Afina who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.





Rev. Fr. Afina, who served in the Archdiocese of Anchorage in Alaska, U.S., from 2017 until 2024, was abducted on June 1, 2025, while traveling along the Liman Kara–Gwoza Road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.





The priest, alongside 10 women, was rescued on Monday, July 21 during a coordinated security operation by DSS operatives in Borno, with tactical support from troops of the Nigerian Army. No ransom was paid for the release of the captives.





In a statement on Tuesday, the Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, Most Rev. John Bakeni, hailed the professionalism, gallantry, and intelligence-led approach of the DSS and military forces involved in the operation.





Bakeni, who also serves as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, described the rescue as “a moment of profound relief and joy for the Church and all lovers of peace and justice.”





“The news of Fr. Afina’s rescue after nearly two months in captivity brought immense joy to the Catholic community, both in Nigeria and abroad,” Bakeni said. He revealed that Fr. Afina was on his way from Mubi in Adamawa State to Maiduguri when insurgents ambushed his convoy near a military checkpoint,” he said.





“The attackers reportedly launched a rocket-propelled grenade at one of the vehicles, killing one passenger and abducting others.”





The bishop called for continued collaboration between security agencies and communities to defeat insurgency and other threats to national peace.