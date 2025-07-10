Visa Bans : Where Bola Tinubu’s Govt Is Getting It Wrong By CKN

Some of Nigeria's current diplomatic imbriglio with USA , Canada 🇨🇦,  Dubai etc to me is self inflicting 

How can President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be in government for over 2 years without appointing Ambassadors 

I don't know what he is thinking sincerely 

The man that taught me International Relations at Leadcity University during my Law programme was one of the best Diplomat Nigeria ever had 

He was an Ambassador to several countries 

He is also one of the best Professor of International Relations Nigetia ever produced 

His name is Prof Alaba Ogunsanwo,  some of the things he taught me is still resonating with me now as Nigeria continue to plunder all it's diplomatic advantages 

Yes we have our issues,  but the value inherent in having Ambassadors and High Commissioners across various countries  cannot be over emphasized 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should as a matter of urgency appoint new Ambassadors to man our strategic missions abroad 

Issues like these are better managed at the Ambassadorial levels rather than Aso Rock 

And more importantly, let our government make the country more conducive and productive for Nigerians,  let's develop our country , to avoid unnecessary migration of our people , with that , we as a people will be respected in the commity of Nations 

This humiliation is becoming very embarrassing 

Chris Kehinde Nwandu 

Executive Editor CKNNews

