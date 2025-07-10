Rivers State Govt Pays Tribute To Late Military Administrator Col Dauda Komo rtd





The Rivers State Government has honoured the memory of the late Colonel (Rtd) Dauda Musa Komo, former Military Administrator of the state, celebrating his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to governance and infrastructural development.





Speaking at a Service of Songs held in his honour on Wednesday night at the Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt, the Administrator of Rivers State, Rear Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, represented by the Secretary to the state government, Prof Ibibia Lucky Worika, described the late Komo as a principled and transformative leader whose tenure laid a strong foundation for progress.





Reflecting on the challenges of Komo’s era, Vice Admiral Ibas praised his unwavering commitment to stability, peace, and development.





“Col. Komo’s leadership was marked by courage, fairness, and a deep sense of duty. At a time of national and regional turbulence, he stood firm in protecting lives, advancing infrastructure, and ensuring Rivers State remained on a path of steady growth.





"To those who served under him, he was a disciplined yet compassionate leader—one who valued professionalism and competence. To the people of Rivers State, he was a stabilizing force in uncertain times.”





Komo, who passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 65, served as Military Administrator of Rivers State from 1993 to 1996. His tenure was distinguished by key developmental strides and a commitment to fostering unity.





Vice Admiral Ibas noted that the event was not only a moment of mourning but also a celebration of a life dedicated to service.





“Though we grieve his passing, we take pride in his remarkable legacy—one defined by integrity, dedication, and nation-building. His contributions to Rivers State and Nigeria will not be forgotten.”





The Administrator extended heartfelt condolences to His Royal Highness, General (Dr) Sani Sami Gomo II, the Emir of Zuru, the Zuru Emirate, and the Komo family.





“To his loved ones, we share in your loss. The void left by his departure is deeply felt, but we pray you find strength in his exemplary life and enduring impact.”





In a sermon titled “Consider Your Ways,” Pastor Barasin Ogan, Chaplain of the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, urged attendees to reflect on the transient nature of life and the importance of purposeful living.





On behalf of the family, Air Commodore Daniel Musa Komo expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Government and its people for their solidarity.





“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and respect for our brother. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the progress he championed.”





The Rivers State Government reaffirms its commitment to upholding the values of service and leadership exemplified by the late Col. Komo, as the state continues to build on his enduring contributions.







