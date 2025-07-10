Ghana Traditional Council Orders Chukwudi Ihenetu To Stop Parading Himself As King

The Ghana Traditional Council has issued a press release ordering Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu to stop parading himself as the 'King' of Igbos in Ghana (Ga State).

They’ve also directed that all cultural festivals presided over by him, under the guise of importing Igbo culture into Ghana land, should cease immediately.

Ghana’s constitution does not recognize kings or kingdoms.



What they have are chiefs, not kings.

Even the Asantehene, as highly respected as he is, is officially recognized as a chief, not a king.

So how does a foreigner arrive and start erecting a "kingdom" in another man's land?

At the very least, study your host country’s history and cultural structure before doing anything that may be considered contrary or disrespectful.

