Viral Video :Police Detain Officers For Assaulting Man In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has condemned the assault of a yet-to-be-identified man by police officers in the state.

The condemnation follows a viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms, which shows some policemen engaging in unprofessional conduct within the command.

The video captures a man being beaten and dragged by officers near the Asaba Specialist Hospital on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Upon receiving the footage, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda, ordered that the officers involved be identified and brought to the Command Headquarters for immediate disciplinary action.

The officers were promptly identified and detained, pending the commencement of their orderly room trial, while their team leader, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was issued a query.

CP Abaniwonda stressed that the Command will not condone the trampling of citizens’ rights or tolerate assault and harassment by officers.

He assured the public that the erring officers would be dealt with decisively, in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations, to serve as a deterrent to others.

He urged all officers to uphold the tenets of professional policing and to discharge their duties with respect for the fundamental human rights of all citizens, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The CP expressed hope that the action taken against the erring officers would serve as a warning to others and appealed to the public to remain calm, assuring them that justice will be served.

