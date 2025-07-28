Python, Lions , Other Animals Found In ex-AGF’s Home Evacuated To Kano Zoo

The Managing Director of Kano Zoo, Sadik Kura Muhammad, has confirmed that a python which escaped from the residence of a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been recovered and evacuated, along with other wild animals, to the zoo.

The python’s escape caused panic among residents of Daneji and surrounding communities in Kano State. Other wild animals found in Idris’ residence included a crocodile and a cub.

Residents of nearby communities-Daneji, Mandawari, Kabara, and Soron Dinki-said they could not sleep peacefully until the python was captured and removed from the area.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station in Kano, the zoo’s MD explained that following the widespread panic, the former AGF voluntarily handed over the animals to the zoo, and they are now in the zoo’s custody.

Muhammad clarified that Idris had a valid license to keep the animals and that they had not reached a stage where they posed any danger.

He said, “There is a law called the Wild Animal Law, which permits individuals to keep certain wild animals in their homes. These may include endangered and non-endangered species.

“However, endangered species-those facing extinction, such as parrots and vultures-must only be kept in zoos to support their reproduction and survival, not for personal amusement.”

He added that the law also outlines requirements such as obtaining a license, creating an appropriate habitat, and ensuring proper feeding and safety as conditions for approval.

“When I heard about the situation, I verified that he had a license and that the lion was still a cub, posing no harm. But once such animals reach a certain age, they must be transferred to the zoo.

“That’s why the license must be renewed annually to ensure safety. Before any animal becomes potentially harmful, it should already be in our custody.

“I visited the residence and confirmed the animals had not reached a dangerous stage. However, due to concerns raised by neighbours, the former AGF decided to surrender all the animals to the government. We collected them, and they are now safely housed in Kano Zoo.

“We conducted the evacuation at night, so there is no cause for alarm,” the MD said.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, also confirmed that an investigation has begun and that Idris has been invited for questioning regarding the matter.

‘We slept with one eye open until the python was caught’

Some residents who spoke said the incident left them terrified and unable to sleep properly until the python was confirmed captured and removed.

Aminu Balarabe said he had known about the presence of wild animals in Idris’ residence for some time, but this was the first incident involving an escape.

“We were sleeping with one eye open due to fear. Even if it’s still a cub, no one jokes with safety,” he said.

Another resident, Hayatuddeen Muhammad, argued that such animals should never be kept in residential areas.

“That house is surrounded by many others. These animals should have been housed in a distant facility. It’s unfortunate. Though Idris is a good man who supports his neighbours, this poses a real danger,” he said.

Usman Yunusa, who lives a bit farther from the residence, also expressed concern, saying he only learned about the animals after the news broke.

Ahmed Idris served as the Accountant General of the Federation during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He gained national attention in 2022 after being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting N109.5 billion in public funds.











