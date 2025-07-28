Lagos Socialite Abu Abel Arrested Over ₦447 Million Land Scam

Popular Lagos socialite, Olaseni Johnson Olayinka, widely known as Abu Abel, has been arrested by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, over his alleged involvement in a ₦447 million land scam.





The arrest, carried out by a tactical team led by CSP Taiwo Oyewole, was made on the orders of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Margaret Ochalla. According to police sources, Abu Abel had been on the run for several weeks before he was finally tracked to a hideout in Victoria Island, Lagos, where he was arrested without resistance.





The investigation began after a petition was filed by Doyin Investment Group of Companies, which accused Abu Abel of fraudulently selling them three plots of land located on Augustina Orji Street, within the Ojomu Chieftaincy Family land, Oke-Arin Village, Mayegun, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos.





In the petition, the company alleged that in 2023, Abu Abel falsely claimed ownership of Plots 1, 4, and 10 measuring about 1,800.311 square metres and collected a total of ₦447 million for the sale. A Deed of Assignment was executed, but the company later discovered the land was already encumbered and under third-party claims.





When confronted, Abu Abel reportedly admitted knowledge of the issue and promised to refund the payment. He made partial repayments amounting to ₦230 million but defaulted on the outstanding ₦217 million. According to the company, he also began threatening its officials.





On January 11, 2024, the suspect signed a written undertaking, promising to repay the balance or forfeit a property located at Block C, Plot 22, Oba Amusa Adebambo Avenue, Lekki, in the event of default. However, instead of honoring the agreement, he filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit a move police say was aimed at frustrating justice.





After weeks of coordinated intelligence operations, the FCID Tactical Team apprehended him at a residence in Victoria Island, where he had allegedly gone into hiding to evade arrest.



