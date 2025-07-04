Ukraine Forces Capture Nigerian Fighting For Russia

A Nigerian national fighting on the side of Russian forces in Ukraine has been captured by the Freedom of Russia Legion, a group of Russian fighters aligned with Ukraine. The individual, identified as 29-year-old Kehinde Oluwagbemileke, was taken prisoner in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to a report by Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” project.





The organisation, which assists Russian soldiers and foreign fighters in surrendering, stated that Kehinde had been living in Russia for four years and was involved in drug-related offences before being arrested. Rather than serve time under Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code, he reportedly accepted a deal to fight in Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in exchange for a reduced sentence.









“Kehinde is one of thousands of mercenaries from third countries recruited by Russia’s Defense Ministry to fight in Ukraine,” the project said. “He fought for five months before being captured.”





The report further stated that foreign nationals recruited by Russia are often misled about the risks and conditions they will face. “They are treated as expendable manpower,” the organisation said, calling on governments to act against the recruitment of their citizens by the Russian military.





The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a warning to foreign nationals considering joining Russian forces. “We urge all foreigners to avoid joining the ranks of the Russian occupation army by any means,” a ministry representative said, encouraging potential recruits to instead contact the “I Want to Live” project.





Oluwagbemileke’s case adds to growing reports of foreign nationals captured on the battlefield while serving in Russia’s military.





Earlier this year, two Chinese nationals were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces and shared similar accounts of coercion and disillusionment.





