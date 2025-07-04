Nigerian Charged For $25m Medicare Fraud In USA

A Nigerian national, Olatunbosun Osukoya, 67, of Plano, Texas, has been charged by indictment in the United States for allegedly participating in a scheme to defraud federal health care programmes through the submission of more than $25 million in fraudulent claims.





The indictment against Osukoya was announced on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a nationwide healthcare fraud takedown that resulted in criminal charges against 324 individuals across 50 federal districts. The operation targeted schemes involving a total of over $14.6 billion in alleged intended losses.





Osukoya, a Nigerian citizen and the owner of Ayo Biometrics, LLC, operating under the name Cambridge Diagnostics, is accused of conspiring to commit health care fraud by recruiting individuals with private and public health insurance plans to undergo electroencephalogram (EEG) testing.





Prosecutors allege that he paid illegal kickbacks and bribes to physicians and others to secure patient referrals for the testing.





To support the claims, Osukoya and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly falsified diagnoses and misrepresented the kickback payments as legitimate business expenses, such as loans, medical directorships, and consultation fees.





According to the indictment, Cambridge Diagnostics received over $5 million in payments from Medicare, TRICARE, and other insurance providers as a result of the alleged fraudulent submissions.





Osukoya is also accused of paying over $450,000 in illegal kickbacks to facilitate the scheme.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Dallas Field Office and the Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Renee Hunter is prosecuting the case in the Northern District of Texas.





In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson for the Northern District of Texas said, “These individuals lined their own pockets, egregiously stealing beneficiaries’ identities and pillaging the coffers of federal programs. We will never tolerate this behaviour and will relentlessly pursue prosecution of these offenders to the fullest extent possible.”The broader operation, referred to as the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, saw the seizure of over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency, and other assets across the United States. According to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), over $4 billion in fraudulent payments were prevented, and 205 providers had their billing privileges suspended or revoked in advance of the operation.





Commenting on the national effort, Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated, “This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers.”





The charges against Osukoya form part of the Department of Justice’s ongoing initiative to dismantle complex healthcare fraud schemes and recover funds stolen from government programmes.





An indictment is an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



