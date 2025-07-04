Lagos Seals Lekki Mall After Fatal Parking Incident

The Lagos State Government has sealed Purple Mall, Lekki, a popular retail and lifestyle hub in Lekki, following the tragic death of a 28-year-old man who reportedly fell from the facility’s multi-level car park on Thursday, June 26.

The deceased, Obinna, was said to have been a regular at a gym within the mall. According to his mother, he was instructed by the mall’s security to park on the fifth floor of the parking structure.

However, he mistakenly drove through what appeared to be an exit route due to the absence of proper signage. Surveillance footage reviewed by the family and the police reportedly showed Obinna driving at a moderate speed before his vehicle went over the edge.

The mother of the deceased expressed frustration over what she described as conflicting accounts from mall authorities, who allegedly claimed Obinna had declined valet assistance. A friend of the deceased, who was driving behind him, disputed the claim, stating that both were instructed to park their own vehicles.

According to the family, it took over 30 minutes for emergency responders to extract Obinna from the vehicle. He was later confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

In response to the incident, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources sealed the premises on Wednesday, July 2, pending the outcome of a full investigation.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab