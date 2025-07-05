I'll Support Peter Obi If He Emerges..Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sule Lamido , has expressed willingness to support Mr. Peter Obi in the 2027 Presidential election should he emerge as the standard bearer of the coalition.

This is just as the Middle Belt Forum said may have no choice than stick with Peter Obi noting that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election has a track record of keeping to promise.





Lamido, who was responding to a question as to whether he would support Obi, who has offered to spend a single term of four- years if he wins the 2027 presidential election, said, “If the coalition produces Peter Obi or anyone else committed to rescuing Nigeria, I will support them. But I remain PDP. We should have outgrown tribal and regional sentiments.





Leadership should be about competence and vision, not geography. What has the North gained from producing the most presidents if the region remains underdeveloped? I’m open to any arrangement that can confront the APC and rescue Nigeria. I’ll support those who share that goal.” The former governor explained that zoning between the North and South was a creation of the PDP designed to solve a specific problem which was the annulment of the June 12 election. According to him, “it was meant to be a healing mechanism, a temporary measure to restore trust. But now, it has become an albatross.”



