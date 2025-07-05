Don’t Take New ADC For Granted, House Of Reps Member, Abejide Warns APC

The only federal lawmaker elected under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against underestimating the new coalition taking control of the ADC, describing the group as a formidable political force.

Abejide, a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hinted at his likely defection to the APC, stating that the politicians behind the ADC takeover are no pushovers and could pose serious challenges to the ruling party.

Speaking during a television interview, the Kogi lawmaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise acknowledged his awareness of the planned realignment within the ADC and the resignation of the party’s former national chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu.

He noted that the coalition members are within their rights to associate and join any party of their choice.

He said, “They can cause a headache for APC, and I advise that they are not taken for granted. They will have members in the National and State Assemblies, and possibly governors. But they cannot win the presidency.”

Abejide added that President Tinubu remains politically strategic and resilient, citing the obstacles he overcame—such as fuel scarcity and the naira redesign—during the last election.

“The Asiwaju, you see, is a master of the game… He won despite all odds. Now that he has control of the system, do you think he will lose? It’s unlikely. However, I am not saying they won’t make an impact—they will—but not enough to win the presidency,” he said.

He urged the APC to treat the coalition seriously and to accelerate ongoing reforms, including addressing outstanding payments to contractors working for the Nigerian people.

“The number of states APC controls now is much more than any party in Nigeria. ADC have no governor, no senator except those who might decamp soon. These people will be working hard not to fail because if they fail, they will face the Consequences. The President, the leaders of the APC and all those supporting the president should not go to sleep.

Those People you saw are no lightweight politicians. Except for the fact that they cannot agree because most of them want to be president. So, the issue of candidacy will be the problem.

“People have said Obi will not like to play the second fiddle, and so would want to contest the presidency, and that might be a problem. Once this coalition collapses, that is the end. The coalition is a blessing in disguise for the APC.



