Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke Intercept and Arrest Two Suspected Armed Elements In Benue State

byCKN NEWS -
0



Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) recorded a significant breakthrough on Wednesday, July 3, 2025, as a combined security team successfully intercepted and apprehended two suspected armed elements during a routine anti-criminal patrol in Benue State.

The suspects, identified as 42-year-old Mr. Felix Agbako, a farmer from Abiam Village in Gwer East LGA, and 42-year-old Mr. Tsekaa Kyaan, a driver from Tse-Adam Village in Makurdi LGA, were arrested along key entry and exit routes into Makurdi.

The joint operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine containing 7.62mm special ammunition, concealed inside a blue Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number Lagos FST 733 GL.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Captain Miri-Dashe of the 401 Special Forces Brigade, with support from Captain Iyamba, operatives from the DSS, Keystone personnel, and NSCDC officers.

The suspects and recovered items are in custody for further investigation. The Force Commander, Major General Moses Kolo Gara, commended the joint security team and reiterated OPWS's commitment to denying criminal elements safe haven in Benue State."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال