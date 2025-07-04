Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke Intercept and Arrest Two Suspected Armed Elements In Benue State

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) recorded a significant breakthrough on Wednesday, July 3, 2025, as a combined security team successfully intercepted and apprehended two suspected armed elements during a routine anti-criminal patrol in Benue State.

The suspects, identified as 42-year-old Mr. Felix Agbako, a farmer from Abiam Village in Gwer East LGA, and 42-year-old Mr. Tsekaa Kyaan, a driver from Tse-Adam Village in Makurdi LGA, were arrested along key entry and exit routes into Makurdi.

The joint operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine containing 7.62mm special ammunition, concealed inside a blue Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number Lagos FST 733 GL.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Captain Miri-Dashe of the 401 Special Forces Brigade, with support from Captain Iyamba, operatives from the DSS, Keystone personnel, and NSCDC officers.

The suspects and recovered items are in custody for further investigation. The Force Commander, Major General Moses Kolo Gara, commended the joint security team and reiterated OPWS's commitment to denying criminal elements safe haven in Benue State."