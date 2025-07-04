Coalition Members Move To Exit Old Parties

Barring any last-minute change, members of the opposition coalition have concluded plans to dump their various political parties and join their adopted platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Daily Trust gathered.

Following the coalition’s formal adoption of the ADC on Wednesday, prominent leaders such as former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), announced their exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ADC. Their moves followed the earlier resignation of former Senate President David Mark from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he emerged as interim national chairman of the ADC, alongside former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who was named interim national secretary.

However, the delay by other coalition figures—such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Social Democratic Party)—sparked speculation that they may remain in their legacy parties while working behind the scenes for the new platform.

Observers cited the statement made by the ADC interim chairman to suggest that some coalition leaders might be adopting a gradual approach.

“As we proceed this day, we acknowledge the practical implications of imminent by-elections and one state governorship election for some of our coalition partners in their respective legacy political parties. However, all of us remain firmly united under the ADC banner for the 2027 general elections and beyond,” Mark had said in his acceptance speech on Wednesday.

Similarly, a statement issued Thursday by Peter Obi was viewed by some as a sign of hesitation, as it lacked any indication of a formal defection to the ADC.





Obi simply said, “Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.





“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls—even when those bridges are uneasy.”

His failure to mention resigning from the Labour Party and the subsequent 48-hour ultimatum issued by a factional leadership of the party further reinforced concerns that he, along with others, may be foot-dragging in decamping to the ADC.

But in an exclusive interview yesterday, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, former Minister of Police Affairs and one of the coalition’s leaders, disclosed that all members have agreed to quit their old parties for the ADC.

“Everyone in the coalition is leaving their respective parties. But we are doing so in accordance with the procedures laid out by our parties,” he said.





Waziri, who still technically remains a member of the PDP and its Board of Trustees, said his departure is only pending completion of the formal exit process.





“I have not defected yet—that’s the second leg. Well, technically, yes, as I speak to you now, I am still in the PDP. Why? Because the PDP has a process one must follow to formally exit the party,” he said.





The Yobe-born founding member of the PDP explained that the party requires members to submit a formal letter of resignation to their ward chairman.





“My ward is about five to seven hours away from here (Abuja). I’m going there tomorrow. But for all intents and purposes, I am no longer in the PDP,” he said.





Asked whether he would be exiting alongside his long-time associate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Waziri replied, “Of course. Everybody in the coalition is exiting his party. But it will be according to the processes of our parties.





“Atiku is expected to go to Jada, Adamawa State, the way I will go to Yobe. I could easily sit here and write a letter and release it to the press that I have exited my party and address it to my ward chairman, saying I’ve left the party.





“But that’s not proper procedure. I’m expected to do what is right, in the best way possible.”

In a related development, former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha has formally joined the ADC, informing his supporters and political structure of the move.

Addressing leaders of his grassroots-based Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) at his residence on Thursday, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives declared, “My party, your party, and our party is now ADC. That is the way to go. That is the party for all of us.”

He urged RIM leaders to return to their respective chapters, wards, local government areas, and zones to begin mobilising for the ADC as a truly people-oriented party.

“I urge you, as leaders of our Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM), to go home to your respective chapters, wards, LGAs, and zones and take this gospel to the grassroots, to the people. We are people-oriented. Our strength is the people—the masses. We already have representation in all the booths in the 305 wards in the state, and our structure across the 27 LGAs and three geopolitical zones is strong, viable, and functional. Just go home and invigorate our RIM structure, which is highly effective and superb,” he said.

“I must thank all of you here, and those who are not here, for your steadfastness, support, and patience. I commend the DG (Director General) of our RIM structure for his administrative ingenuity. I appreciate all the state executive members of our structure—the zonal, LGA, and ward leaders. You all have been wonderful. I also use this opportunity to thank our state women leader, Lady Ijeoma Domike, in appreciating all our women. I equally acknowledge our youths for their diligence and dedication. Together, we shall triumph.”



