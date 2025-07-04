Senator’s Aide Resigns Over N20,000 Monthly Salary

Oluwatunbosun Awe, an aide to Senator Olajide Ipinsagba representing Ondo North Senatorial District, has resigned, citing an unsustainable monthly salary of N20,000.

Awe, who served as the ward liaison officer for Isowopo Ward 2 in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, announced his resignation in a letter made public on Wednesday.

He said the salary no longer aligns with Nigeria’s current economic realities or the recently passed national minimum wage of N70,000.

“This is in response to the N20,000 monthly salary paid to me, which is out of touch with present economic realities and a far cry from the new national minimum wage,” Awe stated.

He revealed that despite several appeals to Senator Ipinsagba for a salary review, no action was taken.

He recalled serving as a personal assistant when Ipinsagba was Special Assistant on Industrialisation under former Governor Olusegun Agagu, noting that even then, he earned the same N20,000.

When contacted, Senator Ipinsagba’s spokesman, Yinka Ajagunna, declined to comment.

However, a loyalist of the Senator, Bankole Akerele, criticised Awe, calling him ungrateful and accusing him of shifting allegiance to other political leaders.

“Awe should have shown appreciation instead of causing embarrassment. His resignation is more about divided loyalty than salary,” Akerele said.







