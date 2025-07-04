Breaking: Court Convicts Natasha Uduaghan Of Contempt, Ordered To Pay N5m

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday found Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, guilty of contempt over a satirical post she made in defiance of a court order.

Justice Binta Nyako, who delivered the ruling, held that the senator violated the court’s directive by posting what was described as a mock apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio on her Facebook page on April 7. 

The court considered the post a breach of a gag order it had earlier placed on the parties involved in an ongoing matter.

As part of the ruling, the court ordered Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish a formal apology in two national newspapers within seven days. 

She is also required to issue the same apology on her Facebook page. In addition, the court imposed a ₦5 million fine on the lawmaker, classifying her action as contempt in a civil proceeding.



