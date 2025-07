The National Sports Commission, NSC, has confirmed that there will be a live concert on Monday night to honour the Super Falcons.

The concert which will be held at the Eagles square will start at 7pm.

Top celebrities are expected to perform to the delight of the team and the fans alike.

The Super Falcons defeated Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final contest at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday night.