Peter Obi To Join PDP, Contest As Presidential Candidate ..Ali Modu Sheriff

Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, has claimed that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, is set to dump the Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the chances of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general election, Sheriff downplayed the political power of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

He stated that they control no state in Nigeria as it stands, insisting that the duo are no longer heavyweights in politics.

He said: “The information available to me is that at any moment from now, Peter Obi will return to the PDP and run as a presidential candidate under the PDP.” Further hinting that the coalition to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not succeed.

Speaking on why Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos in the 2023 presidential election, he said: “There are more Igbo people in Lagos than other tribes. I have lived in Lagos for the majority of my life since I left England in 1980. Lagos is largely occupied by the Igbos.”