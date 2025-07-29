Girlfriend Stabs Lover To Death In Ondo Over Infidelity

The Ondo State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the arrest of one Augustina Mowari, who allegedly killed her boyfriend, Michael Ikuedowoni, in the state.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased to death following an argument that ensued between them over the issue of infidelity on Sunday at Okitipupa community, the headquarters of the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olayinka Ayanlade, said the suspect had been arrested and is currently in custody. He said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

The PPRO said, “There was an argument between the two, which led to the suspect stabbing the victim with scissors. He later died in the hospital.

“The suspect is in our custody, and the case will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.”

A source explained that the two lovebirds had been cohabiting in a one-room apartment and had been having persistent issues over trust and suspected cheating, adding that the misunderstanding between the lovers escalated into violence.

The source said, “Both of them had been having issues. The lady accused Michael of cheating on her with another woman, which led to a heated argument. In the course of the fight, she brought out a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the leg.

“Michael was initially taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment and was discharged after being administered injections and prescribed medication.

“After being discharged, his condition deteriorated at home. His leg became swollen, and he was rushed back to the hospital on Sunday night. Unfortunately, he passed away despite the doctors’ efforts to save him.”



