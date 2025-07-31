Tinubu Extends Tenure Of Comptroller-General of Customs By One Year

The Presidency announces that the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, which is due to expire on August 31, 2025, has been extended by one year.

The extension, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will enable Mr. Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete critical initiatives of this administration, including:

 • The modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service;

 • The implementation of the National Single Window Project; and

 • The execution of Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.


