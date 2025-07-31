Dino Melaye Resigns From PDP

Senator Dino Melaye has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing lack of capacity to deliver the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter of resignation dated 4th July, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman PDP, Ward 1 Aiyetoro Gbede, in Ijumu LGA of Kogi State, Melaye said he cannot in good conscience participate in the activities of the party or lend his support to its agenda.

Part of the resignation letter said,  “I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of involvement.


