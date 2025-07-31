41-year-old UK Based Nigerian Jailed For Sexually Molesting Girlfriend's Underaged Daughter

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Elvis Nosakhare, aged 41, of, Sheelin Grove, Bletchley, was sentenced to six years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Thames Valley Police said Nosakhare will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life and the court also issued a restraining order against him.

After a trial earlier this year, Nosakhare was found guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and three counts of engaging in non-penetrative s3xual activity with a girl.

Nosakhare met the mother of the victim via online dating and then abused her daughter in a  betrayal of trust.

The offences happened in the Thames Valley.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bryn Smith, of the Child Abuse Unit, said: “I want to commend the victim for her bravery throughout both the investigation and court proceedings. I hope that Elvis Nosakhare’s conviction and sentence gives her some sense of justice 

“Thames Valley Police has dedicated teams who investigate s3xual offences, support victims and bring offenders to justice.

“I would encourage anyone with information about sexual offences and victims of s3xual offences to contact the police.

“You will be listened to and supported by experienced officers and staff.

“You can contact the force in many ways, by calling 101, via our website, or by visiting a police station."

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال