41-year-old UK Based Nigerian Jailed For Sexually Molesting Girlfriend's Underaged Daughter

Elvis Nosakhare, aged 41, of, Sheelin Grove, Bletchley, was sentenced to six years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Thames Valley Police said Nosakhare will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life and the court also issued a restraining order against him.

After a trial earlier this year, Nosakhare was found guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and three counts of engaging in non-penetrative s3xual activity with a girl.

Nosakhare met the mother of the victim via online dating and then abused her daughter in a betrayal of trust.

The offences happened in the Thames Valley.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bryn Smith, of the Child Abuse Unit, said: “I want to commend the victim for her bravery throughout both the investigation and court proceedings. I hope that Elvis Nosakhare’s conviction and sentence gives her some sense of justice

“Thames Valley Police has dedicated teams who investigate s3xual offences, support victims and bring offenders to justice.

“I would encourage anyone with information about sexual offences and victims of s3xual offences to contact the police.

“You will be listened to and supported by experienced officers and staff.

“You can contact the force in many ways, by calling 101, via our website, or by visiting a police station."