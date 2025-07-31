‘Money Gifted To Super Falcons Can Pay 16,000 Doctors, 66,000 Teachers, Others’

The cash price splashed on Nigeria’s women national football team, the Super Falcons, is enough to take care of the monthly wage bill of about 16,000 doctors, 66,000 teachers and over 78,000 lowest ranked officers of the Police Force, Checks has shown.

Reports that following their triumph at the just-concluded 2024 WAFCON tournament in Morocco, the 24 players and 11 technical crew of the Super Falcons were rewarded with a cash prize of N4.602 billion ($100,000 and $50, 000) each as well as the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The players and officials were also given the sum of N350m by the Nigerian Governors Forum, which took their cash reward to N4.952bn

Nigeria won the WAFCON title for a record-extending 10th time on Saturday after coming back from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

The team landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday before proceeding to a reception organised for them by the Presidency.

President Tinubu had promised the team a befitting reception on Sunday while speaking with them after their triumph.

“Nothing else could have represented it, crucial time, crucial victory. On behalf of the grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger,” Tinubu had announced.

“Additionally, I hereby direct the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment for each of the players and the technical crew in our Renewed Hope Estate.

“In addition, there is a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players and equivalent of $50,000 to the 11-man technical crew. Once again, I congratulate you, and I continue to pray for you. With this, the Nigerian spirit is unyielding and will never die. God bless you” the president had said.

Tinubu’s cash reward was calculated at the exchange rate of N1,562/1$.

The Super Falcons also dominated the tournament’s awards as captain Rasheedat Ajibade won the Player of the Tournament; Chiamaka Nnadozie was named the best keeper while coach Justine Madugu won the best coach award.

The thrilling dominance marked the 10th triumph of the Falcons on the continental stage after their previous triumphs in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

However, Tinubu’s cash rewards have been criticized in many quarters considering the current economic situation in the country.

Many Nigerians argued that the money, when put to good use, is enough to help every Nigerian have a decent living.

A social commentator Fr. Kelvin Ugwu who spoke on the issue noted that “The worth of the cup in WAFCON is $1m, but the money spent on the footballers and crew, both as cash gifts and material gifts, including housing, totals beyond $4m.

“Twenty-four players were given $100,000 each, that is $2.4m. Eleven crew members at $50,000 each is $550,000. That is roughly $3m. I don’t know the cost of the fully finished three-bedroom apartment for each player and crew. But you can do the maths and see. I also don’t know the cost of the dinner party and how much was paid to all the artists who performed. But I am sure you already know it will be in millions. If you put everything together, you will see that about $5m has been spent to celebrate the winning of $1m,” he said.

However, when calculated the said amount and what it can do for critical workers like doctors, teachers and policemen with regards to their wages and welfare.

Doctors

Over time, medical doctors in Nigeria have raised concerns over poor remuneration and unfavourable working conditions with some earning less than N250,000 per month in some states despite risking their lives to care for patients.

Findings show that the poor welfare for medical doctors is one of the key factors driving many medical professionals to seek better opportunities abroad, worsening the country’s brain drain crisis popularly known as ‘japa syndrome’.





Further findings by our correspondent revealed that private hospitals tend to pay higher salaries, while government-employed doctors are often left with inadequate incentives, earning between N200,000 and N250,000.





A medical doctor at a government-owned hospital in Abuja who did not mention his name for security concerns, lamented the financial burden he faces despite years of medical training and experience.





He explained, “It is heartbreaking to work so hard, especially in a public hospital, and still earn only N250,000 a month. The cost of living in Abuja is high with rent, transport and other things and that amount is not just sustainable.”





He explained that while Nigerian doctors are fully capable of meeting the country’s medical needs, their low pay largely explains the ongoing brain drain.





The government is indeed taking steps to increase medical school admissions and build pharmacies, laboratories, and nursing schools. However, these efforts have not stemmed the tide of doctors relocating to the US, UK and Europe. What we need are incentives and salaries commensurate with our skills and responsibilities.





The over N4bn if divided by the minimum salary of a medical doctor in a government-owned hospital can pay the wages of about 16,000 doctors.

Teachers

In Nigeria, teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future generation, yet they often find themselves undervalued and unappreciated. Despite their significant contributions to society, teachers face numerous challenges that hinder their ability to thrive and make a lasting impact on their students.

Many teachers struggle to make ends meet due to low salaries, delayed payments, and irregularities in pension schemes. This financial strain not only affects their motivation and morale but also detracts talented individuals from pursuing a career in education.

Some Nigerian teachers, particularly those in private schools, earn salaries as low as N45,000 per month. Some even earn below the national minimum wage of N30,000. This situation is compounded by the rising cost of living and inflation, making it difficult for teachers to make ends meet.

Only recently, teachers in the FCT were on strike for over 100 days due to poor welfare.

During that time, primary school pupils in Abuja were left to their fate while government authorities and labour unions continued a protracted tug-of-war.

The industrial action, led by the FCT wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, was the fourth since late 2023.

The teachers were demanding the full implementation of a tripartite agreement signed on December 11, 2024, which promised a N70,000 minimum wage for teachers.

Due to the prolonged strike, children who should be in class were found roaming markets, chasing after vehicles, or hawking sachet water and groundnuts under the scorching sun.

For teachers earning just about N66,000 monthly, the over N4bn splashed on the Super Falcons by the president will be adequate to pay about 66,000 of them.

Police officers

The issue of poor packages for retired police officers has been on the front burner for a very long time in Nigeria.

Only recently, these retired officers stormed the streets nationwide protesting poor welfare, pension and other living conditions.

In Abuja, the retired police personnel who defied the downpour protested at the Force headquarters and National Assembly entrance gate, to ventilate their anger and frustration.

Also, a former presidential candidate and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, slammed the government’s reward structure, calling it “brutally unfair” to officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Further checks have shown that a constable in the Nigerian Police Force earns between N51,000 and N75 000 monthly.

Now, the amount showered on the Super Falcons can pay about 78,000 of the lowest ranked constables in the Nigeria Police Force.

Daily Trust