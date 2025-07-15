Tinubu, 25 Ministers To Receive Buhari’s Corpse In Katsina Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will Tuesday personally receive the remains of the former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina. The remains of the late ex-president is expected to arrive in Katsina by 12: noon Tuesday.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Monday at a news conference to announce the arrangements put in place a state burial of the former Nigerian President who died in a hospital in London on Sunday.

He disclosed that a high-level Federal Government delegation, led by the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is currently in London to conclude documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of the former President’s remains.

He revealed that President Tinubu has continued to receive international messages of sympathy.

Idris who announced who full participation of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Buhari’s, burial said 25 members of the Federal Executive Council have been directed to proceed to Katsina to participate in the full schedule of the burial rites and remain for the Third-Day Prayers in Daura on Wednesday, 16th July, 2025.

He also announced that the Special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th July 2025, has been rescheduled to Friday, 18th July 2025.

“Military Ceremony and Jana’iza in Daura: Upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina.

“The remains will thereafter proceed to Daura, where the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) will take place, followed by interment at the late President’s residence,” stated.

Idris said: “Following deliberations by the Federal Government on the burial arrangements for our departed former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, I am here to brief you on the outcomes of those discussions and the national programme of events that will follow.

“To ensure a dignified and well-coordinated programme, the President has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee the State Burial, in collaboration with the Katsina State Government and the family of the former President.

“The Committee, which is chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman,” he stated.

Other members of the committee include the following: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of Defence; Minister of Information and National Orientation; Minister of Works and Minister of Interior.

Others are: Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy; National Security Adviser; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector General of Police;

Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS): and Chief of Defence Staff.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), would serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

The Minister said President Tinubu has accordingly declared seven (7) days of National Mourning which commenced on Sunday, 13th July 2025, saying during this period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country.

“All State Governments and the private sector are hereby directed to comply accordingly. In addition, the President has declared tomorrow, Tuesday, a Public Holiday.

“As we prepare to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s foremost statesmen, the Federal Government urges all Nigerians to join in prayers and reflection for the repose of the soul of our former leader,” Idris stated.

President Tinubu has equally directed that Condolence Registers be opened in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies while additional registers would be opened at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, as well as at Nigerian Embassies and Missions abroad.







