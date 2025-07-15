Runway Incursion: Air Peace Urged To Re-train Pilots For Safer Landing

Air Peace has been urged to intensify its pilot re-training programmes to enhance pilot vigilance and deployment of more professional expertise during landing especially on rainy days that results in wet and slippery runways to minimize the risk of future runway incursion incidents .

Recall that Airpeace flight P47190 with registration number 5N-BQQ, departed from Lagos (LOS) and landed at Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) at approximately 0745 hours and overshot runway 03 upon landing following the runway incursion by the Airline.

However, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) ,in a statement signed by the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Mrs Obiageli Onah, said “We are relieved to report that there were no casualties. Evacuation of the 127 passengers has been completed safely with no casualties.”

Reacting to the development, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) , said, while it was necessary to join Air Peace, the aviation industry, Nigerians, and the global community in thanking God for the safety of passengers and crew members on board Air Peace Flight P47190, stressed the need to intensify retraining programmes to enhance pilots vigilance.

Executive Director, YEAC-Nigeria, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said, “We acknowledge the critical nature of landing with a speech ranging between 220 and 265 kilometres per hour, typical of a Boing 737 commercial aircraft which would be more challenging during wet and slippery runways among other environmental factors”.

“Landing is a critical phase of flight operations demanding utmost professionalism and expertise so, we recognise the possibility of human errors that can also occur as no one is perfect, no matter the level of training or education received. Thus, we commend the pilots for their skill and experience in ensuring the safety of all on board during this scary incident”.

The statement added; “Therefore, instead of apportioning blames, we urge Air Peace to intensify its pilot re-training programmes to enhance pilot vigilance and deployment of more professional expertise during landing especially on rainy days that results in wet and slippery runways to minimize the risk of future runway excursion incidents like this”.

“Once again, we thank the Creator for His mercies and protection as we look forward to seeing Air Peace management take more proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future”.



