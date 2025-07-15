‘I’ve Forgiven Muhammadu Buhari’... Buba Galadima





New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain and elder statesman, Buba Galadima, has expressed shock over the death of his former political associate, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he had forgiven the late president for any wrong done to him, whether knowingly or unknowingly, during his lifetime.

Galadima, once an ally of the late president, parted ways with him when he became president.

Speaking in an interview aired on DW International Radio on Monday night, Galadima said he never wished death on Buhari.

“In my capacity as someone who once worked closely with him, in my capacity as someone who did politics together with him, I have forgiven him of everything he did to me knowingly or unknowingly.

“From Allah we came, to Him we shall all return. I was confused and shocked when I heard of the death of our political friend, our leader General Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

“To be honest, I never brought his death closer but as Muslims, we all know that it’s a path we will all follow. We pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings. Frankly speaking, I’m short of words. But all I know is that as someone who worked closely with him, I have forgiven him just as he requested from all those he might have hurt to forgive him, as stated by his wife, Aisha Buhari,” he said.

Galadima further stated that while Buhari was alive, he was a true patriot who had a strong faith in Nigeria and love for the country.

He said during his leadership, Buhari tried his best, and he prayed to Allah to forgive his wrong deeds.

He also condoled with the family members of the late president, his relatives, and other Nigerians, describing the death as a great loss to the nation.

He added that he had received several phone calls from within and outside Nigeria from people who wanted to condole with him over the loss of his longtime political friend.

“May Allah forgive him, and may we also have a good ending when it’s our time,” Galadima prayed.



