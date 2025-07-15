Police Arrests Two Suspects Over Murder Of Chinese National In Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully arrested two suspects in connection with the heinous murder of a Chinese national, Mr. Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Ltd., Ogere, Ogun State, following a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-driven operation.

The incident, which occurred on January 12, 2025, drew immediate attention when the Ogun State Police Command received a distress call regarding the discovery of Mr. Wang’s lifeless body within his office premises. Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased had suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest.

In line with the strategic policing mandate of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) was promptly mobilized to provide high-level operational and technological support to the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran.

Investigations uncovered that two factory workers suspected to be in a romantic relationship took advantage of reduced staffing on the day of the incident.

While on overtime duty, they allegedly disabled the company’s security system, unlawfully accessed Mr. Wang’s office and committed the fatal attack. They subsequently stole the keys to his residence, which they later burgled before fleeing the state with stolen cash.

Following weeks of technical surveillance and tactical coordination, operatives of the Force Headquarters, working closely with SCID detectives, tracked and apprehended the suspects identified as Yunusa Abdullahi (male, 25, Borno State) and Peace Keno Danlami (female, 20, Taraba State) on July 14, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State, where they had been hiding under false identities. The swift deployment of digital forensics, biometric analysis, and human intelligence by the Nigeria Police played a decisive role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Inspector General of Police commends the Ogun State Police Command, the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, and all officers involved in the operation for their diligence, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice. He further reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding all residents, citizens and foreign nationals alike, through proactive policing and precision-led investigations.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.