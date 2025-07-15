Jonathan, Akufo-Addo Visit Shettima In London, Pay Tributes To Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, on Monday visited Vice President Kashim Shettima in London, offering heartfelt tributes to late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two African statesmen joined the Nigerian delegation in the United Kingdom to pay their respects as Nigeria mourns the loss of its former leader.

Buhari passed away on Sunday in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

Shettima, who is leading the official delegation to London on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, welcomed the visiting former Presidents and expressed gratitude for their solidarity during the period of national mourning.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), the visit by Jonathan and Akufo-Addo underscored the late President Buhari’s far-reaching influence and the respect he commanded both within Nigeria and across the continent.

Shettima’s delegation includes the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Borno Governor Babagana Zulum; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

The Vice President is overseeing preparations for the repatriation of President Buhari’s remains and will accompany the late leader’s body back to Nigeria for the state burial being coordinated by an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Tinubu had earlier described Buhari’s passing as a moment of profound national grief, noting the former president’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s political stability, anti-corruption crusade, and regional diplomacy.