Soldiers Reject N13.7m Bribe From Terrorists In Plateau State

In a sweeping offensive against criminal networks, Nigerian troops have refused a N13.7m bribe from terrorists in Plateau State, killed two bandits in a gun battle, and arrested suspected arms couriers — including National Union of Road Transport Workers members — in Borno State.





The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj Gen Markus Kangye, disclosed this on Thursday, during a press briefing in Abuja to outline recent military operations across the country from July 9 to 16, 2025.





He said troops of Operation Safe Haven, while responding to a distress call about terrorist activities, intercepted a vehicle riddled with bullet holes along Jos–Sanga Road/





He said during the encounter, two suspects in the vehicle attempted to buy their freedom with N13,742,000.





The bribe, according to him, was rejected, and weapons, ammunition, and cash were seized.





“On 9 July 2025, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes along Jos, Sanga Road.





“Suspects attempted to induce troops with monetary gratification, but they declined.





“Troops arrested the two suspects, recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle and the sum of N13,742,000 from them. Investigation ongoing while recovered items in troops’ custody,” he said.





Kangye said the troops also carried out offensive operations and responded to several distress calls in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, and Jos East LGs of Plateau State, as well as Kaura and Sanga LGs in Kaduna State.





He further disclosed that routine patrols led to the arrest of seven suspected militias and criminals in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGs of Plateau, and Wamba and Sanga LGs of Nasarawa and Kaduna states.





Kangye said items recovered included additional weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and illicit drugs.





In a separate operation, he said troops laid an ambush in Nteng, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, neutralising two bandits after credible intelligence of an impending attack.





He said, “Within the period July 9-16, 2025, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom and Jos East local government areas of Plateau State, as well as Kaura and Sanga local government areas of Kaduna State.





“While conducting these operations, they contacted extremists and killed some of them, arrested 12 and rescued three kidnapped victims.





“Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them.





“Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven, while on routine patrol, arrested seven militias/criminals in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Wamba and Sanga LGs of Nasarawa and Kaduna states, respectively. Items recovered from them were weapons, ammunition and motorcycles as well as illicit drugs.”





Earlier, confirming the killing of two bandits in Plateau, the spokesman for the Military Special Taskforce, Maj Samson Zhakom, said troops laid an ambush against the bandits and made contact with them, resulting in a gunfight.





According to him, two bandits were neutralised, while others fled with possible gunshot wounds.





Zhakom added that troops recovered dangerous weapons and ammunition during the operation, which were currently in their custody for further action.





He also said troops were on the trail of the fleeing bandits for interception.











