Court Remands Blogger Scott Iguma Over Fraud Allegations Against Estate Company PWAN

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, has ordered the remand of popular activist and influencer Scott Iguma in custody until Monday over allegations of criminal defamation against a real estate company, PWAN.

Iguma appeared in court on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos.

According charge sheet seen by Vanguard his facing a 10-count charge bordering on the alleged publication of false information and defamation using his Instagram platform with over one million followers.

The Police allege that Iguma posted videos and messages accusing PWAN of failing to allocate land despite collecting payment from investors, and also posted claims that PWAN’s founder was “the leader of the thieves.”

The charge sheet, read that Iguma allegedly posted on May 27 and 28, 2025, that: “If anything happens to me, PWAN should be number 1 suspect. If anything happens to my family, nuclear and extended, hold PWAN responsible, even if I fall sick, hold PWAN responsible.”

He also allegedly posted: “PWAN Real Estate Company, the company that sells receipt to people instead of land… I can boldly state and advise, do not buy property from PWAN for now.”

The Police, represented by Assistant Superintendent of Police and Senior Legal Officer, A.O. Nwabuisi, argue that these posts were false and intended to cause a breakdown of law and order, pose a threat to life, and incite public hatred. They claim Iguma’s actions contravened Section 24 (1)(b) and are punishable under Section 24 (2)(ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act as amended in 2024.

In response to his detention, Iguma’s Instagram page, @scott_iguma, posted: “The Nigerian Police Force has again towed the path of illegality by detaining our client, Mr Scott Iguma, today for purportedly defaming PWAN.

Assuming but not conceding that his videos defamed PWAN, defamation is no longer a crime in Lagos State following its decriminalisation under the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2011. The Nigeria Police should stop being a vehicle for intimidation.”

The page further alleged: “PWAN used the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yaba Panti, to detain Scott Iguma.”



