CAC Blacklists Three Companies, Warns Nigerians

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has warned Nigerians against transacting with three fake Nigerian firms, citing fraudulent incorporation documents and registration numbers not issued by the commission.

According to the CAC, these companies are using fake certificates of incorporation with two different RC numbers each, none of which exist in the commission’s official records.

The affected companies are SPEF Cooperative Society Ltd with RC Numbers 1265884 and 512862, UPIL Staff Cooperative Society Ltd with RC Numbers 1265837 and 553220, and PREM Staff Cooperative Society Ltd with RC Numbers 1265844 and 545901.

The CAC warns that any Nigerian conducting business with these entities does so at their own risk.

The commission further advised potential partners and investors to verify registration details directly through its official portal before signing contracts or making payments.

Similarly, the CAC, in a bid to enhance its services, introduced an AI-powered business registration platform on July 3, designed to streamline incorporations.

This new system offers instant name reservations, automated business-name suggestions, and same-day registration using a National Identification Number (NIN).

Additionally, the commission plans to review its service fees starting August 1, aiming to make its services more efficient and cost-effective.







