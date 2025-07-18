Donald Trump Diagnosed With ‘chronic venous insufficiency’ , Swollen Legs

United States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency” after he was examined for leg swelling and bruising on his hands, according to the White House.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the malady a “benign and common condition” in which damaged veins prevent blood from flowing properly.

Reading a letter from Trump’s physician, Leavitt added that the condition has higher rates “in individuals over the age of 70”.

The 79-year-old Trump is the oldest person in US history to assume the presidency and made questions over former President Joe Biden’s age a defining issue in the 2024 election.

Biden, who is three years Trump’s senior, later dropped out of the race amid pressure from his own party, handing the Democratic candidacy to former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump months later. Nevertheless, the president has continued to attack Biden’s age and mental fitness.

On Thursday, Leavitt said there was “no evidence” of more serious issues like “deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease”.

She said all Trump’s test results “were within normal limits” and he had “normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness”.

The spokesperson also fielded questions over bruises on Trump’s hand, which had stoked online speculation over his health.

Leavitt said the bruises were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen”.

While not legally required, it has become common practice for US presidents to release annual physicals and details of their health.

During his 2015 campaign, Trump’s personal doctor, Harold Bornstein, released a letter saying he could “state unequivocally” that Trump “will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”.

Bornstein later told CNN Trump had dictated the hyperbole-laced note.