Kogi Varsity Lecturer Allegedly Dies During Sex With Student

Dr. Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle known as one of the strictest lecturers at Kogi State University, Anyigba has passed away. The incident happened in a hotel room.

According to reports, Dr. Ibikunle  a married man with children checked into a hotel three days ago with a beautiful lady, who is a 200-level student of Social Studies Education.

Sources claim that the man filled his system with energy drinks, al.

But unfortunately, just as the action started, it was said that the first round went well… but as the second round was about to begin, the man died.

An alarm was raised. The girl, who is currently in police custody, reportedly told authorities that she doesn’t know how Dr. Ibikunle died. 

However, police suspect foul play  they’re even questioning whether she may have poisoned him.

Meanwhile, students of Kogi State University are celebrating the death of one of their strictest lecturers. 

They’ve been trending the incident online with humorous captions.


