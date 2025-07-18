Nnamdi Kanu Case Adjourned To October

The trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu has been adjourned to 10th October 2025

The trial which resumed today, Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with strict attendance restrictions in place.

Justice James K. Omotosho, who is presided over the case, approved a list of only ten individuals from the side of defendant who are permitted to be present in the courtroom.

The list, which includes eight senior lawyers and two close associates of Nnamdi Kanu. The approved legal team features several Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), including Kanu G. Agabi, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, Paul Erokoro, Emeka Etiaba, Mela Audu Nunghe, Dr. Joseph Akubo, Uchenna Njoku, and Aloy Ejimakor.

Also cleared to attend are Hon. Obi Aguocha, a member of the House of Representatives, and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother to the IPOB leader.

The court session, which began at 9:00 a.m., follows the previous hearing where the Federal Government closed its case, and the defense was directed to file its written address on a no-case submission within 14 days.

Today’s proceedings were expected to be pivotal, as the court continues to examine whether the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendant.

Meanwhile, journalists and members of the public remain barred from attending the trial, a move that has continued to raise concerns over transparency and press freedom in the handling of the high-profile case.

Nnamdi Kanu has been in detention since June 2021 following his rendition from Kenya, with his trial drawing national and international attention.

Today's adjournment is as a result of the Judge embarking on vacation





