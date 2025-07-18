60-Year-Old Disabled Man Robbed By 'Three Prostitutes "

Chris John Glennon, 60, was left shattered after taking two Thai women and a trans woman back to his hotel, only for them to steal his money and leave while he was taking a shower.





According to report, the disabled man from Northampton picked up the sex workers from the bustling beachfront road in notorious Pattaya before taking them back to his room at the Basaya Beach Hotel and Resort.

It was gathered that it was after he left to take a shower that the three prostitutes, aged around 25 to 30 years old, who were lounging in the room, absconded.

The guest wheeled himself to the reception desk to report the alleged theft to the stunned staff. They helped him file a complaint at the Pattaya City Police Station at 12:16am on Wednesday.

The sex workers stole about 6,000 Baht (£140), that Chris had intended to pay the girls with. They had also nabbed £150 in British notes, which the tourist was yet to exchange at a booth.

Police said two suspects were identified as Thai woman Chantakarn Donlueam and transgender prostitute Ekkarat Marknok after leaving their IDs at check-in. The third suspect, who did not show her ID to reception staff, is still being identified.

Captain Anirut Jehrah of the Pattaya City Police Station said: ‘We have recorded the information on the daily log as evidence and dispatched investigators to collect footage from security cameras.

‘We obtained crucial evidence of ID card photocopies, which the suspects gave to the hotel staff before going to the victim’s room. We are now pursuing them for prosecution.’

A staff member at the Basaya Beach Hotel and Resort, where rooms cost 1,000 Baht (£23) a night, said Chris was a regular visitor who had previously stayed at the hotel four or five times. Because he had a speech disability, he had to use his phone to communicate with the employees.

She said: 'Since checking in, he's been staying with us for an extended period. He made the booking himself online on June 24 and has been staying alone the entire time. In the past, he has taken women to his room, but no incidents occurred.

'During his stay, he has been a normal guest, causing no disturbances. We regularly deliver food to his room, and everything is normal.

'According to the security camera footage we reviewed, there were three people involved in the incident, possibly ladyboys or women.

'After the incident, he informed the hotel staff. The hotel then called the police, and we have now prepared the CCTV footage for them. We are currently waiting for the police to collect it.'

Another employee added: 'Mr Chris reported to staff that a transgender woman stole his money while he was showering. From the security camera footage, all three appeared feminine, and they were aged around 25 to 30 years old.

'The security cameras showed all three running downstairs, fleeing into the street outside. I'm not sure if the staff there noticed anything suspicious.

'Only two of them left their ID cards at reception. The third didn't provide one at all.'

Police said they were hunting the trio and urged anyone with relevant information to call authorities immediately.



