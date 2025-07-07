Six Confirmed Dead As Naval Boat Sinks In Delta

Six people, including three naval personnel and three civilians, have been confirmed dead following the capsizing of a Nigerian Navy gunboat in Delta State on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred shortly after a free medical outreach in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, organised by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta in collaboration with the EMT Foundation. The victims had just completed the first day of the two-day humanitarian mission when the incident happened.

According to sources familiar with the operation, the boat, identified as EPENAL Gunboat DE 24, was carrying 15 occupants—nine Navy personnel and six civilians, including three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





The vessel was en route from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos to a hotel in the Arunton community when it sank at approximately 7:45 p.m. The location of the incident was recorded at LAT 05° 36.408’N / LONG 005° 11.982’E, directly opposite a Chevron Nigeria Ltd facility.





12 individuals were pulled from the water by the Navy’s search and rescue team and taken to the Chevron clinic nearby. Medical personnel on duty confirmed the deaths of six people shortly after arrival.





The deceased have been identified as Commander JO Eidangbe, Petty Officer Abolarinwa, Ordinary Seaman Tena, Miss Chinenye and Miss Dorcas (both NYSC members), and Master Destiny, the boat’s driver.

Three individuals remain unaccounted for: Lieutenant DK Nehemiah, Sub-Lieutenant Kwala, and Miss Uche, another corps member. Navy divers continued recovery operations on Friday, though no official update had been provided as of press time.

The Nigerian Navy has not issued a formal statement regarding the incident. However, the outreach continued as scheduled on Friday in Okerenkoko, with reduced activity and a sombre atmosphere.

During the Thursday session, Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu, Commander of NNS Delta—represented by Navy Captain Ayi Archibong—reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to civil-military cooperation.

“The Nigerian Navy has the constitutional responsibility to ensure security across the country’s maritime environment. To fulfil this mandate, the Navy engages in Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at building strong and positive relationships with the public,” he said.

The outreach, which provided medical consultation, treatment, and health education, is part of Operation Delta Sanity II, initiated by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

Residents from surrounding communities, including Okerenkoko, turned out for the outreach despite rainfall. Pastor Christmas Ikare James, Assistant Secretary of the Okerenkoko community, welcomed the effort.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Navy. At a time like this, when basic healthcare is beyond the reach of many, this outreach means a lot to our people,” he said.

As search efforts continue, the Navy and local community members are mourning those lost in the incident.



